Jim Harbaugh still may be an option for the Denver Broncos. Michigan’s president previously revealed that Harbaugh was returning to the program. But conflicting reports have led to a twist in the situation.

Adam Schefter recently stated that Jim Harbaugh is “out” for the Broncos, per gbmwolverine.com’s Chris Peterson. But Ian Rapoport later shared that both Harbaugh and Sean Payton remain options for the Broncos’ head coaching position, via Pat McAfee.

“Many of the (Broncos coaching) candidates have been eliminated. When Harbaugh officially signs his (Michigan football) deal, I will eliminate him,” Rapoport said on the Pat McAfee Show. “But I don’t think that’s been eliminated 1,000 percent. And Sean Payton has not been eliminated… those (Harbaugh and Payton) are still options.”

The Broncos are looking to make a big splash with their next head coach signing. Hiring Harbaugh or Payton would certainly be high-profile moves. But there is also a chance that Denver misses out on both head coaches.

Based on Rapoport’s report, the odds of Jim Harbaugh going to the Broncos seem to be fairly slim. But nothing is completely ruled out at this juncture.

Harbaugh has earned a reputation as a tremendous head coach. He has found success in the NFL before, and that has continued in his college career with the Wolverines.

Conflicting reports will likely continue to emerge until Jim Harbaugh, and Sean Payton for that matter, make their official final decisions. We will continue to provide updates on this situation as they are made available.