The Dallas Cowboys have suddenly found themselves without a marquee running back this offseason after free agent star Derrick Henry was snapped up by the Baltimore Ravens. To make matters worse, fans appear to have a bone to pick with owner Jerry Jones over his “all in” comments that have resulted in the Cowboys not doing a whole lot during free agency.
The Cowboys' coaching situation got a surprising take from Michael Irvin even as Mike McCarthy prepares to reprise his role with the team. The Cowboys' Dak Prescott's alleged involvement in a 2017 sexual assault has fans feeling even more dejected.
Now, details have been revealed in the NFL rumor mill about the Cowboys' alleged lack of contact with Henry, the man many thought could have put the Cowboys' already strong rushing attack over the top.
Henry ‘Never Called' By Dallas, Report Says
Henry spoke to sports reporter Adam Schein recently during which Henry revealed information on the Cowboys' lack of courtship.
"The Cowboys never called at all."
New Ravens RB Derrick Henry (@KingHenry_2) tells @AdamSchein he never heard from Dallas in free agency, and he's thrilled to be in Baltimore.
🎧 https://t.co/jP0HFpEWEm pic.twitter.com/UbcysH9W6c
— Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) March 14, 2024
Some fans seemed incensed in the comments section.
“I am glad they didn't. Thank you Dallas for doing nothing as always,” one fan said.
“I (expletive deleted) knew it,” another fan said, seemingly miffed about the Cowboys' lack of contact.
Still another fan seemed to think it was the right move, even as Jones and McCarthy's team lost star running back Tony Pollard to the Titans.
“Smart. Doesn't fit the offense. Too much tread on the tires,” they said.
Cowboys' Free Agent Prospects
The Cowboys still have plenty of time to find a replacement for Pollard in the draft and free agency.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire of the Kansas City Chiefs and JK Dobbins of the Baltimore Ravens are among the running backs they have been linked to moving forward. Michigan running back Blake Corum is a possibility in the draft, as he has been compared to former Dallas legend Emmitt Smith.