There is not a day that goes by without the mention of the Dallas Cowboys and their prospects for next season after another disappointing exit in the playoffs where they lost in the wild card round to the Green Bay Packers. With that, came the speculation around the job of head coach Mike McCarthy, but while that has been put to bed, former Cowboys great Michael Irvin said on “The Rich Eisen Show” that he would have liked to see Bill Belichick with America's team.
Belichick had spent the last 24 seasons with the New England Patriots until both sides agreed to mutually part ways after winning six championships together. Now, with the head coaching carousel, Belichick does not have a head coaching job, which has been a shock to many in the football world as he is considered one of, if not the best to ever do it in the role.
Which is the reason why Irvin wants to see Belichick in a Cowboys uniform, saying the team “could've certainly used him.” He named a situation where in the aforementioned playoff game where Dallas lost, there was a defensive miscue that Belichick could have easily fixed.
“I would have liked to see Bill Belichick in Dallas. I thought he was going to Atlanta and when Atlanta got Kirk Cousins, I said oh my God. Now if you had Bill Belichick, Dallas could’ve certainly used him,” Irvin said. “Why do I say that? When you watch that playoff game, 3rd and 3, the tight end just ran a quick out, I had a cornerback that was 12 yards off the tight end, what are you doing? It's 3rd and 3, get up on him and press.”
Irvin says Belichick “pays attention to those little tiny details”
It is those “little tiny details” that Belichick pays attention to that Irvin wants from a coach for the Cowboys, but the team is committed to McCarthy for the foreseeable future. Even with the 71-year old, Irvin said he didn't want the long-time head coach to touch an ounce of offense, only the defensive side.
“Bill Belichick pays attention to those little tiny things those little tiny details that win football games. That's what I wanted in Dallas,” Irvin said. “I love Bill I don't know Bill Belichick, you know if you’d change Mike McCarthy, I would have loved to get Bill Belichick and tie down those little things right there. But I ain't want Bill touching the offense, I just want him to tie down those little things on defense and I don't know if he'll be ok with just taking that side of the ball.”
Before the rough postseason exit for the Cowboys, they had a 12-5 record and won the NFC East division. They're hoping to finally get over the hump starting fall of 2024 as with every season, they have championship aspirations. As for Belichick, his coaching career is still in flux as he might sit out the upcoming NFL season.