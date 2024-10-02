Four weeks have passed in the 2024 NFL regular season but Haason Reddick has yet to see action on the field for the New York Jets. As he continues his holdout with the hope of landing a new deal, there is the probability that he gets traded by the Jets, say, to a team that seemingly needs defensive depth –like the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys were mentioned by Dan Graziano of ESPN as a potential trade landing spot by Reddick due to the injuries suffered by DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons — a notion that Jeremy Fowler seems to agree with. However, Fowler also said that it's not a practical goal for Dallas.

“I'm with you on Dallas, Dan, though Reddick would be too costly for them,” Fowler said.

“Perhaps the Cowboys comb the middle-tier pass rush market. The early plan is to see how much backups, such as Marshawn Kneeland, can handle, hope Parsons returns soon and go from there. It could be a week-to-week discussion as far as how much they'd add,” Fowler continued.

The Cowboys are coming off a big 20-15 win over the New York Giants on the road in Week 4 to prevent a three-game losing skid. But that game also had Dallas seeing Lawrence and Parons get hurt. Lawrence has already been placed by Dallas on the injured reserve. Parsons, on the other hand, doesn't look like he'll be ready to play in the Cowboys' Week 5 faceoff against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road.

After four weeks of football, the Cowboys are just 27th in the league with an average of 26.0 points allowed per game and just 21st overall with a 6.45 percent defensive sack rate.

Reddick would be a solid addition to Dallas if the Cowboys pull off a trade to acquire him, but he's also someone who currently has a base salary of $14.25 million in the 2024 NFL season.

Reddick has been a Pro Bowler in each of the last two seasons, which he both spent with the Eagles. Philadelphia sent him to the Jets via a trade last March for a third-round pick at the 2026 NFL draft.