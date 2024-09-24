The New York Jets-Haason Reddick saga takes another turn. The two-time Pro Bowler is still holding out for a new contract, and Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers broadcasted an unexpected and unconfirmed piece of information that could change the complexity of the situation.

Rodgers suggested that Reddick may have fired his agent when responding to the anonymous agent who claimed the team was “in disarray” in August, via The Pat McAfee Show.

“I didn’t read the story, but just reading that headline there it sounds like it was written by Haason Reddick’s agent…Former agent I guess, possibly, in a way to disparage our great organization,” Rodgers said.

The article, which was published on August 29, surveyed 31 anonymous NFL agents about various topics, such as the best and worst-run franchises. The Jets received three votes as the worst-run, with one of the agents delivering the infamous quote, via The Athletic's Ben Standig.

“There is complete disarray over there,” they said. “Look at how they've handled Aaron Rodgers. Has one player had more power than him? He skipped minicamp. They have been unable to convert him into a team player. The vibe inside the building is terrible.”

Despite Rodgers' offseason minicamp absence, the four-time MVP still remembers how to play football, totaling 624 passing yards with five touchdowns and once interception on a 67.4 completion percentage through the first three games.

Rodgers later said that the vibe in the team's locker room is “the opposite of what the headline said.”

If what Rodgers said regarding Reddick's agent is true, though, it could give insight into the pass-rusher's standoff with New York's front office.

Haason Reddick has no leverage over the Jets

If Reddick fired his agent, it would be a sign of defeat on his end. Theoretically, his representation recommended for him to hold out for a contract extension once the Philadelphia Eagles traded him to New York over the off-season. However, the Jets won't cave until the New Jersey native plays and performs well for them first.

While New York edge rusher Jermaine Johnson tore his Achilles in Week 2, Will McDonald's five sacks through three games suggest a breakout year incoming for the second-year player. As long as the Jets have someone pressuring the quarterback, they won't be desperate for Reddick.

Reddick needs to report by the Tuesday following Week 10 if he wants this season to count on his contract. League executives have speculated that New York may trade the 30-year-old by then, via ESPN.

For now, though, neither side has budged.