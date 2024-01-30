With Ben Johnson staying in Detroit, Washington turns to other candidates.

While the Washington Commanders had been linked to Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, the news that Johnson is staying put in Detroit means that the Commanders will have to look elsewhere for their next head coach.

Johnson's name started circulating more after the Lions lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game. ESPN's Adam Schefter put a stop to the Commanders and Seahawks rumors:

‘Lions OC Ben Johnson informed the #Seahawks and #Commanders that he’s staying in Detroit, per sources. Johnson is still only 37 and will be a hot head coaching candidate again next year. But first, he wants to take another shot at bringing a Lombardi Trophy to Detroit.'

So now the Commanders have turned to other options, according to Jonathan Jones of NFL on CBS:

“Sources: The Commanders met with Dan Quinn in the Washington area this morning. They boarded a flight for Detroit after, with Aaron Glenn up first this afternoon followed by Ben Johnson. Commanders were informed while in the air Johnson was pulling his name out of the running.”

Over the last two NFL offseasons, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Quinn has toyed with the idea of leaving Dallas multiple times. In 2022, Quinn interviewed with the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, and New York Giants for their head coaching vacancies, and then last January, Quinn took part in interviews with the Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, and once again, the Denver Broncos. Now he's in the running for the Commanders job.

Glenn, the Lions' defensive coordinator, recently completed an interview with the Los Angeles Chargers prior to the team hiring Jim Harbaugh.