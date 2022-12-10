By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

Back in November, many Washington Commanders fans jumped up for joy when it was announced that Dan Snyder has made the first steps to selling the team. Many have long called for the controversial owner to relinquish his control of the team. It seemed like there were brighter days ahead for the moribund franchise.

A month later, and no progress has been made with regards to a potential Commanders sale, despite interest from Amazon. The reason? Dan Snyder doesn’t actually want to sell the team, according to Mike Florio’s source. In his latest report, Florio reveals that the owner is dragging his feet when it comes to negotiating a sale of the team.

“The source is aware of no objective indication that the process (selling the Commanders) is moving forward. Indeed, multiple interested parties (per the source) have encountered some “resistance” in their effort to move things forward.”

However, that doesn’t mean that all hope is lost for Commanders fans. The same Florio report revealed that there is “growing momentum” amongst owners to force Dan Snyder to sell the team.

” The source says that, in the aftermath of the release of the dueling Oversight Committee reports this week, momentum could be growing to force Snyder out — if he doesn’t sell.”

The Commanders’ team has done well to play through all of the off-field turmoil. After a dismal start to the team, they now find themselves in the midst of a tight playoff race. Behind the heroics of Taylor Heinicke, the team has found new life.