The Dallas Cowboys’ quest for a wide receiver has been well-documented since they were linked to Odell Beckham Jr. last season. Arizona Cardinals star DeAndre Hopkins is expected to be traded this offseason and has reportedly named Jerry’s World as one of his preferred destinations, according to NFL Network’s Jane Slater. It is seemingly a perfect match.

And yet, the Cowboys are not ready to fully dive into the pool. In fact, it appears they do not even want to dip their feet in at this point.

“D-Hop absolutely wants to come to Dallas,” Slater said. “But I have repeatedly reached out to all my sources within the Cowboys organization and they’ve had no contact with the Cardinals. I think this is another situation where they want to find themselves getting closer to the draft, or even after it, see if the asking price of the Cardinals comes down before they make a move there.”

The Hopkins rumors were first sparked, or rather instigated by Cowboys great Dez Bryant earlier in March when he went on a Twitter live stream. Hopkins was with him and partook in some light speculation, per Bobby Belt of 105.3 The Fan.

"I keep hearing y'all say my name around here. What's up? Talk to me."@DeAndreHopkins hanging out in Dallas on @DezBryant's live stream: pic.twitter.com/3eG1i87CY9 — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) March 6, 2023

Fans naturally went bonkers for the idea of the former All-Pro and still dangerous receiver joining their team. Hopkins recorded 64 receptions and 717 yards in just nine games last season (was suspended first six games for PEDS). He could make the difference for a Dallas squad that perennially finds itself one big play away from legitimate Super Bowl contention.

There are few playmakers who can compare to the guy with arguably the best hands in the NFL today. Still, the Cowboys may want to go the conservative route. Hopkins would be costly. But risks might need to be made in order to change their fate.

Ezekiel Elliott has been released. Tight end Dalton Schultz could be headed elsewhere, too. Jones and the front office will need to make additions to their offense, regardless of their Hopkins stance.

But fans would feel a lot more comfortable if the solution included a future Hall of Famer who wants to play for the team.