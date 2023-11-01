The New Orleans Saints tried to reunite Derek Carr with one of his favorite targets during his time with the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline but it wasn’t meant to be. The two sides discussed a deal that would send wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to the Saints, but there were too many hoops to jump through regarding his contract, according to Ian Rapoport.

Renfrow is in the midst of the worst season of his five-year NFL career. In eight games, he has 10 receptions for 92 yards and is yet to find the endzone.

Renfrow is in the first season of a two-year, $32 million extension he signed with the Raiders in June 2022. Renfrow was coming off a career year in 2021 with Carr throwing him the football as he was selected to his first and so far only Pro Bowl after catching 103 passes for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns.

The 2022 season was a disaster for Renfrow as his production fell through the floor. He missed seven games and caught only two touchdown passes. He averaged 33 receiving yards per game, way down from his 61-yard average in 2021.

Breaking up the band

The Raiders decided to trade Carr to the Saints after the 2022 season thus ending any chance of the duo bouncing back together in Vegas. At least for now, they again don’t get the opportunity in New Orleans.

Carr's first season with the Saints has been a topsy-turvy campaign as the veteran QB battles a shoulder injury. He's looked good despite the ailment, putting up decent numbers over the last four games.

The Saints are 2-2 with Carr completing 64.5% of his passes for 1,147 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. He threw for over 300 yards in three consecutive games and has a passer rating of 93.5 during that four-game span.

Hunter Renfrow will have to continue to dream about turning his career around by catching passes from Derek Carr again. Perhaps the Saints will revisit things in the offseason.