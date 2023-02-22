The Las Vegas Raiders are doing things a bit unconventionally it seems. The team released longtime quarterback Derek Carr last week but may not have a solid succession plan for next season.

Second-year general manager Dave Ziegler appeared on the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast (recorded before Carr was released) to speak on the pressure facing the franchise as they begin their voluntary search for a new face of the franchise.

“We’re in charge of filling the most important position on the team,” Ziegler said. “There’s some pressure that comes along with that, and however we fill it, it doesn’t mean we’re going to have an immediate answer this year. But, at the end of the day, we have to have an answer in some form or fashion. There’s pressure that comes along with it. That’s also part of the excitement too.”

Fans might not be so excited to be thrust into a period of uncertainty after nine years of relative stability with Carr. Sure, the Raiders only advanced to the postseason twice in that span, but there were a myriad of other issues like defensive woes that contributed to the futility.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

If Ziegler finds a replacement with a ceiling higher than Carr’s, then obviously the whole handling of the situation will be forgotten.If the QB room becomes a revolving door of journeymen and draft busts, however, well, then he probably won’t have to worry about the fan base’s opinion for much longer.

Las Vegas has the No. 7 pick in the NFL Draft and will have plenty incentive to use it on a quarterback. C.J. Stroud has even implied he would love to throw to Davante Adams. Though who wouldn’t?

Ziegler could also send a hefty haul to the Green Bay Packers for Aaron Rodgers. There are many options, but the organization will have to get it right.

Otherwise, the team could be looking up at Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and a potentially rejuvenated Russell Wilson for several years to come.