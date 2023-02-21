Momentum appears to be building for a free agency connection between the New York Jets and Derek Carr. After multiple reports about a positive meeting this past weekend, including one from Carr’s brother David, an NFL Network analyst, the latest rumors on Tuesday added fuel to the fire.

Connor Hughes of SNY reported that Carr was able to erase doubts the Jets had about him and his acclimating to playing in New York. The 31-year-old was born and raised in California, attended Fresno State University and has played his entire nine-season NFL career with the Raiders, first in Oakland, then in Las Vegas.

“From the Jets side of things, they were to meet with and get to know Derek Carr and those concerns that were around about how his personality might mesh in New York, he … erased all of those,” Hughes explained. “The Jets have absolutely no concerns about that whatsoever right now.”

What’s the timeline for a Derek Carr signing & what’s next after his visit with the #Jets? Here’s the latest pic.twitter.com/e03AOxUBhI — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) February 21, 2023

This report of the latest NFL rumors follows one by Jeff Darlington of ESPN, who said Monday the Jets came away believing that Carr “is the type of quarterback that can lead them to a potential championship.”

The Jets are the first team Carr met with since being released by the Raiders to become a free agent last week. The Raiders let him go instead of paying him $40.4 million in guaranteed salary and after they benched him for the final two games last season.

Carr did meet with the New Orleans Saints when still under contract with the Raiders and the teams were trying to work out a trade.

It was reported by David Carr that his brother will take his time making a decision on where to play, and likely would seek a second visit with any team he’s interested in. The Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Saints are among the teams also looking for a veteran QB.

Derek Carr's visit with the Jets on Monday went 'really well' 👀🗽 "[The Jets] made it super personal too, they said 'We believe if you come to New York and win, you could be a first ballot Hall of Famer.'" — @diannaESPN pic.twitter.com/eyBpLR8HRB — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 21, 2023

Dianna Russini of ESPN tweeted Tuesday that the Jets remain interested in Aaron Rodgers, which Hughes acknowledged, as well. The 39-year-old has not decided if he’ll play in 2023 or if he’d have interest in New York.

So, the Jets face a difficult decision as to how heavily they wish to pursue Carr, the four-time Pro Bowl QB. But there’s no questioning that there’s mutual interest between the Jets and Carr.

“[The meeting] went great for both sides,” Hughes said. “Derek Carr got to meet the Jets coaching staff, Jets front office, Jets ownership. He really hit it off with all those guys.”

More clarity for the Jets should arrive when Rodgers announces his plans for 2023. Until then — and perhaps after — Carr is the top option for New York.