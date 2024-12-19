The Miami Dolphins are not having the best season, and there's a good chance that they won't make the playoffs. Calais Campbell, who signed with the team during free agency, is a vet in the league who has never won a Super Bowl, and the Dolphins want to give him that opportunity.

Campbell noted that he had a conversation with general manager Chris Grier, and they discussed him possibly joining a playoff contender if they don't make it themselves, according to Dolphins reporter Barry Jackson.

“Weeks back, before the trade deadline, there was a small conversation you really didn’t hope would ever even become a thing,” Campbell said via Jackson. “It was just something to talk about, nothing concrete. I don’t know if we’re there just yet. It’s definitely something you think about. A lot of moving parts. We’re kind of staying in the moment. [But] it’s definitely something you have to think about.”

Campbell could help a team looking to improve their defensive line during a playoff run. He was close to getting traded to the Baltimore Ravens before the trade deadline, but head coach Mike McDaniel convinced them not to do it.

“At the end of the day, there’s no wrong decision,” Campbell said. “In this business, they rarely involve the player in any decisions. You show up, be professional and be the best player you can. I came here to the Dolphins with a year long commitment to go out and compete and try to make the playoffs. That job is definitely not done yet. We still have a shot.”

Campbell probably doesn't have many years left in the league, and if he's able to get any opportunity for a chance to win a ring, he should take it.

Dolphins in must-win mode

The Dolphins are 6-8 and second in the AFC West, but it's going to be a tall task for them to make the playoffs. If they want any chance of punching a ticket in, they're going to have to win the last three games. This upcoming week they have the San Francisco 49ers, another team that's looking to get into the playoffs late into the season.

Their last two games consist of the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets, which are both winnable, but it's been hard for the Dolphins to get those games this season. Calais Campbell might not have to join another team if the Dolphins are able to take care of business.