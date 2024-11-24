The NFL trade deadline is typically a time where teams with bad records look to sell off spare parts in order to accrue draft capital, while teams with good records look to add pieces to their team in order to make a Super Bowl run. The Miami Dolphins, with a 2-6 record at the time, were believed to be sellers, but their head coach Mike McDaniel didn't see it that way.

While the Dolphins were struggling, they were in the process of getting healthy, particularly with star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa nearing a return from his latest concussion. However, the Baltimore Ravens were interested in reuniting with veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell, and for a point in time, it seemed like a deal would be reached. That was, however, until McDaniel stepped in and shot it down.

“Yet as the deal got closer, sources say, the Dolphins resisted,” Ian Rapoport said via NFL.com. “At various points over a hectic two days before the deadline, sources involved believed a deal was getting done and Campbell would return to Baltimore. That is until Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel stepped in. Sources say McDaniel stopped the deal, believing that Campbell was too valuable to lose. McDaniel told Campbell this to his face in a meeting.”

Mike McDaniel hoping Calais Campbell can aid Dolphins playoff push

On the surface, it would have made sense for the Dolphins to send Campbell to the Ravens in an effort to pick up some draft capital. But McDaniel believed he could turn the team around, especially with Tagovailoa returning to action. Keeping Campbell around has certainly helped, as he has 33 tackles, four sacks, five passes defended, and a forced fumble through the team's first 10 games.

After winning their past two games, McDaniel and the Dolphins are figuring things out, and they have a great chance to make it three straight wins when they take on the New England Patriots in Week 12. And if they do end up going on a playoff run down the stretch of the season, McDaniel's refusal to move Campbell could end up being viewed as a turning point for this team.