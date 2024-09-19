With Bryce Young recently being benched for Andy Dalton, many are wondering if a possible trade could help the young quarterback find his way in the league. The trade machines have been a roll, and some think the Miami Dolphins could be an easy destination to send Young to revitalize his career, according to ESPN's Bill Barnwell.

“The Dolphins just signed Tua Tagovailoa to a four-year, $212.4 million extension, but he suffered his third concussion in the past 24 months,” Barnwell wrote. “Tagovailoa was placed on injured reserve, so he'll miss the next four games at a minimum, and there are realistic questions about whether Young's predecessor at Alabama will return to football.

“Young would at least have a theoretical path toward filling those roles if he went to Miami. The offense would be a good fit for him in the way that playing for Mike McDaniel and with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle is a good fit for anyone, but perhaps the bigger thing is it would help minimize some of his weaknesses and bad habits. Young would play the RPO game and be limited to quick, simple decisions. The furiously quick nature of the passing game would allow him to avoid pass pressure and larger defenders in his face. After playing with the league's slowest receiving corps in Carolina, working with one of the fastest would undoubtedly create more opportunities after the catch to make his life easier. Young doesn't have an elite arm, but he doesn't need one to thrive in Miami.”

Tua Tagovailoa's injury could put things in perspective for the Dolphins, as it's not certain when or if he'll return to the field. If Young was traded to the Dolphins, he would be put in a good position to win, and head coach Mike McDaniel would make the game easy for him.

Could Bryce Young's time with the Panthers be coming to an end?

After Bryce Young was benched, there were reports that he was pissed and not only shocked but upset about the decision, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

There have been many people to chime in about Young being benched, including Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner.

“It's a tough situation to get benched at any point of your career but Bryce Young hasn't played good football,” Warner said. “You can understand from a football perspective why they made this move but the team isn't great around him.”

It's hard to put all of the blame on Young due to the lack of talent that the Panthers have, and the fact that he has played in several different systems in just his second season in the league. It's still early, but Young may need a change of scenery in his young career.