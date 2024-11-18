The Jacksonville Jaguars are enduring a tough stretch just over halfway through the 2024 season. The Jaguars suffered a 52-9 blowout against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, which worsened their record to 2-9. Head coach Doug Pederson spoke about potential changes the team could be making after Sunday's game.

Pederson commented on the prospect of the Jaguars going through potential staff changes with an uncertain comment:

“I don’t know yet. It’s something I have to think about. It’s hard to put it all on one person,” the head coach said, per Jaguars.com Senior Writer John Oehser.

As Pederson mentioned, Jacksonville has multiple areas it needs to reflect on. At the same time, as the head leader of the team, Pederson is the one who is likely taking most of the blame for the team's poor performance. Regardless of what happens, he knows he must continue to do everything he can to keep the team ready for its next matchup, breaking the silence on his firing rumors.

“I can’t control that,” Pederson said when asked about his job status. “I’ve been around this game a long time. If it’s going to happen it’s going to happen. At the same time, I still have a job to do and that’s to get ready for a good division opponent here in two weeks.”

Doug Pederson is not the only one responsible for Jacksonville's performances. The players must find a way to improve as well. Things are not going great, but there remains an opportunity for the team to find some momentum going into the last part of the season.

The Jaguars will get some time off to reflect before taking on their next challenge against the Houston Texans on Dec. 1. Can Jacksonville find a way to turn things around and snap their cold streak going into December?