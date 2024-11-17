The Jacksonville Jaguars hit a brand new low against the Detroit Lions in Week 11, falling 52-6 to the Detroit Lions. After the game, head coach Doug Pederson was bombarded with questions about his immediate future.

Pederson answered them, but he knows he doesn't have a final say on his ultimate fate, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. With the Jaguars now at 2-9, the questions won't stop until a resolution is come to.

“I can't control that. Listen, I've been around this league a long time. If it's going to happen, it's going to happen obviously,” Pederson said. “But at the same time, I have a job to do.”

Jacksonville actually got on the board first against Detroit on a 59-yard field goal. However, the Lions responded by scoring 28 unanswered points. The Jaguars picked up another field goal, but it wouldn't even be close to enough. Detroit never took their foot off the gas, earning their mammoth win over Jacksonville.

Coming into the game, the Jaguars ranked dead-last in the NFL in total defense, allowing 390.6 yards per game. Their 52 points allowed was the most Jacksonville has given up in 2024, but it marked the third time they've allowed 35+.

There weren't any saving graces on offense, as the Jags gained just 170 total yards. While Trevor Lawrence was out, it fit the narrative of their season. The Jags entered Week 11 with the 25th-ranked offense, averaging 302.9 YPG.

Whether it's in Week 12 or later, it seems inevitable that Doug Pederson's time with the Jaguars is coming to an end. Jacksonville dropped to 20-25 under Pederson with the loss. The wheels have completed fallen off in 2024, showing it's time for a change.

However, until he gets the call from ownership, Pederson will get back to work. It would take quite the effort for Jacksonville to make a true turnaround. However, as long as Pederson is employed, he'll do everything he can to get the Jaguars back on track.