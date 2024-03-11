The Philadelphia Eagles lost a key piece of their offense on Monday as running back D'Andre Swift signed with the Chicago Bears. But, the Birds did try to bring him back before the tampering period.
Via Jeremy Fowler:
“The Eagles attempted to re-sign D'Andre Swift before the tampering period with an offer, but Swift waited it out — and cashes in.”
Philly traded for Swift last April and he proved to be an important player for them. The former Georgia standout put up career numbers, rushing for 1,049 yards on 229 carries. Swift ultimately made his very first Pro Bowl appearance. The 25-year-old played in 16 games and was Nick Sirianni's RB1.
While his numbers on the ground were impressive, Swift did see his usage in the passing game decline due to the likes of AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith. That could've potentially played a part in him wanting out. The Eagles definitely need to find an immediate replacement for Swift though, with Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott the two other main options right now in the backfield.
With Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley available on the open market, Philly could potentially go after one of them. The Birds are still a contender and would offer Henry or Barkley the chance to compete for a Super Bowl.
While it's unfortunate that Swift is leaving, it was always seen as a possibility because of his asking price. Plus, he wasn't the most consistent at times. He'll have the opportunity to be a main option in the Windy City with the Bears.