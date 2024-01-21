The Eagles have a big crop of free agents this offseason, so let's take a look at who they should work towards re-signing.

Following their 32-9 meltdown in the Wild Card round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Philadelphia Eagles have a lot to assess this offseason. After beginning the season with the best record in the entire league at 10-1, they stumbled to a 1-5 record to finish the regular season with an 11-6 record. That sudden downfall culminated in a horrific loss to the Bucs, setting the stage for a very important offseason of work.

Despite possessing arguably the most talented roster in the league on paper, there are glaring holes present that indubitably have to be addressed in order for Philadelphia to have any hope of re-emerging as a de facto Super Bowl contender. The good news is that the Eagles have nine picks in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, with four being in the first three rounds. General manager Howie Roseman has been lauded for his recent drafting acumen and expert team-building, and an infusion of young talent would certainly help out.

Yet with free agency looming ahead as well, Roseman faces many tough decisions when it comes to re-signing key players. They have 19 unrestricted free agents on the roster, with some very notable names among the group. Choosing who to re-sign will not be an easy selection schematically or financially, as Philadelphia is ranked near the middle of the pack in terms of cap space available to them right now. So with big names hitting the open market, let's take a look at the key players the Eagles need to re-sign in free agency this offseason

Players the Eagles should absolutely re-sign

Fletcher Cox, DT

Fletcher Cox is a future Hall of Fame defensive tackle, but even in his age 33 season, he was still a valuable component to the Eagles interior defensive line as both a pass rusher and a run stopper, as he recorded five sacks, 33 tackles, 17 QB hits, 3 TFL's and 49 pressures on the 2023 season. He is incredibly valuable as a veteran leader in Philly's locker room, he is a great mentor for young defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter to learn from. Bringing him back should be a no-brainer for the Eagles front office, but there's a fear that he may have played his final snap for the Eagles already.

Brandon Graham, DE

Similar to Cox, Brandon Graham remains a key piece of Philadelphia's defense, even as he gets older. Graham is still a talented sub package edge rusher that is also a good veteran leader for Josh Sweat on the right side to learn from. Graham recorded 16 tackles and three sacks this past season in a supporting role, showing he's still got a little bit left in the tank, even as he approaches his 36th birthday. Given his age, it's fair to wonder whether or not Graham would consider retiring, but he has already expressed his desire to return for one last season. Graham won't cost much, and he should be allowed to finish his career with the only team he's ever played for in the NFL.

Jason Kelce, C

The final remaining player from the Eagles Super Bowl 52 squad is Jason Kelce, an offensive captain who has arguably been the heart and soul of the team for the last decade. Kelce, a future Hall of Fame center, is still recognized as one of the best offensive lineman in the NFL to this day, but it looks as if he will be retiring this offseason, which is a big blow for Philly's offensive line.

However, Kelce hasn't directly come out and said he will retire, and his younger brother, star Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, hinted that he may not be ready to hang up his cleats just yet, so it will be very interesting to see what emerges next from the Kelce camp. The Eagles possess arguably the best offensive line in the entire NFL largely thanks to Kelce, but they will have to retool immediately if they lose their captain and anchor this offseason.

Players the Eagles should try to re-sign, but should also be prepared to lose

Zach Cunningham and Shaquille Leonard, LB

Former AFC South linebacker mainstays, Zach Cunningham and Shaquille Leonard came in and helped out Philadelphia's linebacker corps in a big way this year. Cunningham was picked up over the offseason, and he ended up finishing third on the team in tackles this past season with 85, while also forcing a pair of fumbles as well. Leonard was signed midway through the season, and the former three-time All Pro played well in limited action, collecting 23 tackles over five games, along with a sack.

Due to their injury history despite neither being 30 years old yet, neither of these guys are likely to be included in the Eagles future linebacker corps like 2022 third round pick Nakobe Dean, who ended the season on injured reserve. However, they could both be brought back on veteran minimum/short term “prove it” deals to add further depth and experience to a young Philadelphia linebacker group that's still largely rebuilding, with the exception of Pro Bowl outside linebacker Haason Reddick. Both players are certainly expendable, but they could still pursue a reunion with them.

D'Andre Swift, RB

D'Andre Swift, the offseason trade acquisition to replace recently departed Pro Bowler Miles Sanders, broke out this year as the number one bell-cow running back for the Eagles 8th ranked rushing attack next to Pro Bowl dual threat quarterback Jalen Hurts. Swift's strong season helped him earn his first career Pro Bowl selection, as he ran for 1,049 yards and five touchdowns, while also catching 39 passes for 214 yards and another touchdown.

Swift was asked about his status with the team next season and gave a rather inauspicious answer that certainly won't soothe the ears of most Eagles fans. If he departs, they will be left with Kenneth Gainwell as their only running back, as third down back Boston Scott is also a free agent this offseason. Considering their running game didn't fall off too hard after letting Sanders sign with the Carolina Panthers last, the Eagles should be able to find a replacement for Swift if they do decide to move on from him.