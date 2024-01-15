The Atlanta Falcons are keeping NFC south rivals in mind in their search for a new head coach after firing Arthur Smith.

Following another disappointing season that resulted in a missed opportunity at the playoffs, the Atlanta Falcons fired head coach Arthur Smith and are now searching for and wide for the next candidate to patrol their sidelines. Smith had coached the Falcons since 2021, but three straight seven-win seasons spelled his downfall as Atlanta's head coach and opened the door for several new candidates to interview for the vacancy.

On Sunday, it was announced that Atlanta was including some of their NFC South rivals in mind in their coaching search, including the Carolina Panthers. The team announced in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that they would be interviewing Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for the position.

The news might come as a bit of a surprise to the fanbase for multiple reasons. First, the Panthers weren't exactly the standard for defensive prosperity this past season (although a large portion of that can probably be blamed on a talent deficit). Second, the main gripe with Arthur Smith with most fans was his perceived unwillingness to distribute the ball to Atlanta's skill players on offense. The Falcons' defense, meanwhile, performed relatively well for the majority of the season.

Whatever direction the Falcons choose for their future, fans are hoping to break the cycle of mediocrity that has defined the franchise ever since the team made its last postseason appearance back in the 2017-18 season. The Falcons will likely be in no rush to make a decision that will define the franchise for years to come.