Zach Wilson is hoping that the grass is greener on the other side.

It's safe to say that Zach Wilson's career with the New York Jets hasn't gone according to plan. Once a highly-touted prospect out of BYU, the former second pick in the 2021 NFL draft has not panned out in the pros at all. While there are games where he'll show flashes, it's often overshadowed by the glaring flaws he's shown in his play. It led the Jets to go and acquire Aaron Rodgers, leaving Wilson by the wayside.

After yet another tumultuous year for Wilson, it seems that his camp is looking for greener pastures. The Jets backup quarterback is reportedly now evaluating his options for a trade, per Jeremy Fowler. It's worth noting that it's not quite clear if the Jets have given Wilson permission to seek a trade. Regardless, the team is already gauging the interest level for their young QB.

“I'm told that New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has begun evaluating trade options, including teams that would be good fits. He's open to playing for an offensive-minded head coach, something he has never had in New York. How free agency and the draft play out could determine the next steps, based on which jobs are available… Whether the Jets have actually given Wilson permission to seek a trade is still unclear, though.”

The Jets drafted Zach Wilson in 2021 in hopes that he would be the solution to their long-term woes at quarterback. The BYU product wowed draft analysts with his arm talent and mobility. However, others called into question the lack of talent he faced in college. Those concerns proved to be completely founded, as Wilson struggled mightily upon his arrival in the NFL. His accuracy was horrible, and he struggled to read NFL-caliber defenses.

With the arrival of Aaron Rodgers, there was hope that the Jets could salvage Wilson's career. A year of sitting behind one of the all-time greats surely would benefit him, right? However, Wilson was forced back under center after Rodgers' awful injury in the Jets' season opener. This season proved that perhaps Wilson needs a change of scenery to spark anything in his career. We'll see if New York can find a taker for the former second overall pick.