After his standout season in 2022, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is looking for a whopping $45 million per year (or more) in his next deal. While it’s unknown if the organization is willing to pay the former Duke standout that amount, they’re not far off.

According to Sports Illustrated, the Giants are believed to be offering Danny Dimes between $35 and $39 million:

“Work on the veteran market is chugging along and, at least on the surface, the Giants’ negotiation with Daniel Jones seems to be the furthest one along. The team’s offer is at between $35 million and $39 million per year as of now, per sources, and that would at least indicate there’s a deal to be done here for the 25-year-old former first rounder.”

Jones would be downright foolish to turn it down. To be honest, there is no chance he deserves $45 million per season after one solid campaign. Remember, he was a turnover machine before breaking out in 22′. There have even been reports that Jones wants more than $45 million. It’s hard to understand how the 25-year-old believes he’s worth such an enormous amount of money. Could he be worth that in the future though? Absolutely.

Last season, Jones threw for 3,205 yards while completing 67.2% of his passes. The signal-caller also had 15 touchdowns against only five interceptions, a far cry from past years in the NFL. In the process, Danny Dimes led the Giants to the playoffs, ultimately getting blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round.

The reality is no one is going to pay him $45 million until he proves to be consistent over a few seasons. That’s Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes’ money. If New York can convince Daniel Jones to agree to an extension in the ballpark of $35 million annually before Tuesday, it means they can use the franchise tag on Saquon Barkley, who also shined in 2022 and would be a significant loss to this offense.