Oh boy. The New York Giants have a big, $45 million-sized problem with Daniel Jones. The former first-round pick is looking for a massive payday after having his best season in a New York jersey last year. However, the front office is not willing to give Jones that much money. So, what will the team do?

Well, Giants GM Joe Schoen has made it pretty clear what he’ll do: if push comes to shove, they’ll give the franchise tag to Daniel Jones. With the tag deadline getting closer and closer, this is seemingly the stance that the team will take with their QB. However, there is some concern about whether a new deal gets done at all, sources told The New York Post.

“The thinking by the Giants this time around, though, is that they have to work out the contract with Jones by Tuesday. “If it doesn’t get done by [Tuesday] it’s probably not going to get done,’’ a Giants source told The Post.”

The report implies that the two sides might never reach an agreement on a long-term deal, even after a franchise tag is placed on Daniel Jones. The Giants QB is asking for a lot of money, after all. $45 million is star quarterback money, after all. Giving out that type of deal to a QB with just one year of excellent play is a sure-fire way to send your cap space to hell.

Perhaps Jones will renege on his stance and allows the Giants to give him a less lucrative deal. For now, though, the two sides are at an impasse.