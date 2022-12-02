Published December 2, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The New York Giants are among three teams that are openly vying for Odell Beckham Jr.’s services. The enigmatic wide receiver announced his traveling schedule earlier this week, with stops at the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys.

Beckham Jr.’s first stop was with his former team, the Giants. He met with team officials and had dinner with head coach Brian Daboll. Daboll, of course, is in his first year as the Giants head coach and is the running for Coach of the Year. He has the Giants at 7-4 and currently in a wild card position.

Friday morning, Daboll was asked about his dinner with Beckham Jr. and he was rather curt saying it was a “good visit,” according to ESPN Giants reporter Jordan Raanan.

Odell Beckham Jr. will also be meeting with other Giants personnel on Friday before leaving for western New York. There he will meet with the Bills, thanks in part to Von Miller’s recruiting tactics. However, Miller’s recent injury news that he was placed on injured reserve might pour a little cold water on that prospect.

Finally, Beckham Jr. will head to Dallas early next week. The Cowboys have been very open regarding their interest in Beckham Jr. Jerry Jones has often lauded the former Pro Bowler and made it clear his intentions. Dak Prescott has revealed having conversations with him, in attempts to lure him to Dallas. The Cowboys have not been thrilled with the production from Michael Gallup at the second wideout spot.

But there is little doubt that the Giants are the team most in need of Beckham Jr.’s services.