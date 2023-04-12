Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

After five years with the New York Giants, Saquon Barkley has reached an impasse with the only NFL franchise he has ever known. With neither Barkley nor the Giants willing to budge, the running back’s future in New York is beginning to look bleaker.

The Giants currently don’t have much interest in signing Barkley to a long-term contract extension, via Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports. New York placed the $10.1 million franchise tag on Barkley, which what the franchise feels comfortable paying at the momentum.

However, Barkley isn’t too happy with that price. The running back isn’t planning on signing his franchise tag. He won’t be able to participate in the Giants’ offseason workouts. Barkley could theoretically hold out in search of a new deal or potentially a trade.

New York tried signing Barkley to an extension last season. However, both sides were unable to come to terms on a long-term deal. Those talks now seem to be on the back burner. Barkley and the Giants are now in a stalemate. Until a resolution in found, Barkley’s status with the G-Men is up in the air.

The Giants took Barkley with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He has gone on to appear in 60 games with the franchise, running for 4,249 yards and 29 touchdowns. The running back is coming off of the second Pro Bowl appearance of his career.

Still, Barkley has dealt with numerous injuries. He struggled to find the success of his early career until last season. The Giants may be unwilling to pay big money with Barkley’s injury history. Both sides will now be forced to find the best solution for the Giants and Barkley.