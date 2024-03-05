The New York Giants haven't decided not to use the franchise tag on Saquon Barkley. However, that won't necessarily end Barkley's tenure with the Giants.
There is still a door open for the running back to return to New York and finish his career there, via Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. However, the contract would need to be on mutually agreeable terms.
After using the franchise tag on Barkley heading into the 2023 campaign, the Giants have essentially had two years to sign the running back. But perhaps urgency will help get a deal done. New York will at least be a suitor for Barkley as he enters the free agency.
It'll be the first time in his six-year career that the RB will be entering the free agent market. In a monster class that features the likes of Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs, Barkley could ended up being the most coveted back.
He put together a strong campaign in 2023, rushing for 962 yards and six touchdowns. Barkley added another 280 yards and four scores through the air. Over his 74 NFL games total, Barkley has rushed for 5,211 yards and 35 yards, gaining 2,100 yards and 12 touchdowns via the pass. He is a two-time Pro Bowler and a former Rookie of the Year.
The Giants understand how important Saquon Barkley is to their offense. As he enters free agency, New York will still be involved and see if they can keep the running back in the only NFL city he has ever known. However, that task will become much more difficult with every other team in the league now involved.