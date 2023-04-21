With the 2023 NFL Draft quickly approaching, it still remains unclear what the Houston Texans will do with the second overall pick. But based on recent reports, it appears that the team may in fact not be in the market to add a new quarterback.

While appearing on Sportscenter, ESPN’s Adam Schefter spoke about what the Texans could choose to do with the second overall pick.

“We don’t know that the Houston Texans, despite conventional wisdom, are going quarterback at two. In fact, there seems to be increasing speculation that the Texans won’t go quarterback at two. That they’ll go with the highest-rated defensive player on their board in this draft … The thinking around the league is they don’t seem particularly sold on going quarterback at two,” stated Schefter.

At second overall, the Texans could have their pick of elite quarterback prospects. Assuming the Carolina Panthers add a quarterback at first overall, Houston will still have options. Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, Alabama’s Bryce Young, or Florida’s Anthony Richardson could all be on their radar when they are on the clock.

But with the hiring of a defensive-minded head coach in DeMeco Ryans, the Texans could choose to address that side of the ball. On defense, Houston is in need of talent up front. With a draft class such as this, they could add a potential franchise piece with their first selection.

Georgia’s Jalen Carter, Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson, and Alabama’s Will Anderson could all be on the board. Any of these three options could help get this Texans defense back on track.

With Davis Mills already on the roster, the Texans could choose to address quarterback in the future. In turn, they could make moves to fill out the rest of the roster.