While some teams around the NFL are crafting their playoff pushes, others are beginning to look for their next head coach. For the franchises starting the offseason early, any team looking for a new head coach is set to have serious competition.

Anywhere from seven to 10 teams could be searching for a new head coach after the season, via Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. The only difficulty will be the quality of coaching candidates available on the market, via the Dan Patrick Show.

“I don't think it's going to be record breaking or anything like that, but I think it's somewhere between seven and 10. It's going to be an interesting market, too,” Breer said.” I don't think there's one trend that everybody is going to be picking from the same bucket. Because you have different types of candidates out there.”

“Teams that are jumping it into this year are going to say, ‘This isn't the deepest market,” Breer continued. “We're really going to have to take a global look at the market and be willing to pick from a different bucket.”

The New Orleans Saints and New York Jets have already fired their head coaches. The Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars were both named as teams who could move on as well. While not as direct as the first two teams, the Chicago Bears were also mentioned as a team potentially making a change.

With the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants both at 2-9, Antonio Pierce and Brian Daboll are on the hot seat respectively. While their seats are perhaps more lukewarm than hot, Mike McDaniel's situation with the Miami Dolphins and Kevin Stefanski's with the Cleveland Browns should be monitored as well.

If/when these teams decide to make a change up front, they'll have a decision to make. They can try to bring in a new hot shot like Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Or, they can add an established head coach like Bill Belichick and Mike Vrabel.

Whatever their decision may be, it's clear that heads are on the chopping block. As the NFL season comes to a close, they'll all be fighting to keep their jobs. But when Black Monday comes, close to a third of the league could be looking for new management.