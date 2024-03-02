The New York Giants have been a roller coaster the last two seasons under Brian Daboll's reign as head coach. They looked solid in his first season but everything fell apart in year two. With that in mind, the rumor mill suddenly has Daboll on the hot seat.
Rumors suggest that Brian Daboll's overhaul of the Giants staff, along with having strained relationships, are putting him on the hot seat in New York, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. If that's the case, the 2024 season could be a prove-it year for Daboll.
“[Joe] Schoen emphasized that the Giants are in the midst of a build that will take time, but the sense around the league is that this is a pivotal year for this regime. Daboll's overhaul of half of his staff amid strained relationships has league sources viewing him as being under real pressure to get things turned around next season.”
New York went 6-11 last season and failed to make a playoff appearance. However, the team did find a late surge thanks to rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito's heroic efforts. So, it's possible the Giants love how the team plays for Brian Daboll. But it sounds like he has to figure things out for his coaching staff.
The Giants are going through numerous changes and still have plenty of holes left on the roster. Especially on the offensive side of the ball. Wide receiver is a glaring weakness that must be addressed. Addressed the offensive line and running back are two key areas as well.
Joe Schoen should be able to find plenty of talent to improve the roster for next season. So, all eyes will be on Brian Daboll to get the best out of his team in 2024.