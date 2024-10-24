The New York Giants are not in a good spot. After losing 28-3 to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7, the Giants fallen to 2-5 and now face several questions. Should co-owner John Mara have tried to re-sign Saquon Barkley in free agency? Fire general manager Joe Schoen? Let go of coach Brian Daboll? However, to the chagrin of Giants fans, Mara said he will not make any changes to the staff even after the season.

“We are not making any changes,” Mara said, per this post from ESPN NFL Nation reporter Jordan Raanan. The post added, “During and after the season. [Mara] talked about trying to be patient. They're committed to seeing the process through.”

Week 7: Eagles def. Giants

After putting up 17 carries for 176 rushing yards and one touchdown against his former team, Saquon Barkley received NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors, which should cost John Mara a few nights of sleep.

Barkley also won Player of the Week honors after scoring three touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers in Brazil.

Meanwhile, the Giants had drafted Barkley No. 2 overall in 2018 and slapped the franchise tag on him in 2023, but they didn't resign him in the offseason because, per Micah Parsons, the Giants woudn't pay Barkley his money.

While Mara's comments on the Hard Knocks show about having trouble sleeping if Barkley signed with the Eagles seemed like a throwaway comment at the time, little did he know that his words would become prophetic.

Likewise, adding some more salt to the wound, Barkley himself said he'd rather move on and focus on his new team.

“To be honest, I'm so happy this game is over,” the running back said via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I don't think I should get, besides today, any more questions about the Giants but like I've always said, I'm thankful for the organization…. I'm happy to be an Eagle and most importantly we got a win the division. It's a division rival and now it's onto the next one.”

Job safety

Now, though, after the Eagles game, John Mara's comments about the Giants staff don't sound too inspiring for the fans, who've called on him to fire Brian Daboll for coaching his team to a combined 8-16 record, including last season.

Likewise, letting a star player walk away for nothing is already a fireable offense for other teams, especially if said player ended up signing with a division rival. However, Joe Schoen's job is safe at least until the next season.

How many more losses should the Giants take before John Mara does something about the team? Fans might have to grit their teeth and find out.