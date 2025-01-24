In the crazy world that is the Jacksonville Jaguars, Liam Coen is back in the hunt and others may emerge as well. But there is still confusion with the coaching situation as it regards Robert Saleh, according to a pair of posts on X.

Jordan Schultz posted this: This thing just keeps getting crazier…

Sources say Robert Saleh just landed in Jacksonville for what was supposed to be an interview tomorrow with the #Jaguars.

And Mike Silver, posted this on X.

Robert Saleh did not, in fact, fly to Jacksonville today… as he waited for developments to unfold

Is Liam Coen back in Jaguars mix?

Just one day after decided he didn’t want to be the Jaguars' next head coach, Coen reportedly had a change of heart. The Tampa Bay offensive coordinator will interview with team officials again, Baalke left the picture.

The Buccaneers didn’t want to lose Coen, offering him a contract that would make him one of the NFL’s highest-paid coordinators. However, according to foxsports.com, Coen didn’t show up to sign the deal and traveled to Jacksonville.

Coen, 39, guided of one of Tampa Bay’s most productive offenses in its history in 2024. The Buccaneers ranked No. 3 in the NFL in yards (400 per contest) and fourth in points at 29.5 a game. Giving Coen a potentially elite quarterback like Trevor Lawrence and an emerging top-level receiver in Brian Thomas Jr., the Jaguars might be able to get their offense flying.

However, Coen didn’t have much success with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022 as the team ranked last in the NFL in yards. But injuries played a big role in the long season.

Is Robert Saleh part of the picture?

The firing of Trent Baalke seemed to open the door for more coaches to be interested in the position, according to Sports Illustrated.

“There aren't a lot of people that are lining up to work with the Jaguars right now because of GM Trent Baalke, let's call it how it is,” Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio said. “Guys like Ben Johnson, didn't want anything to do with the Jaguars. Other guys want nothing to do with the Jaguars because they retained Baalke.”

Khan finally saw the light on Baalke, according to a post on X by the Jaguars.

“Following several discussions with Trent Baalke this week, we both arrived at the conclusion that it is in our mutual best interests to respectfully separate, effective immediately,” Khan said in a statement. “I am deeply committed to building a winner here in Jacksonville and look forward to introducing a new head coach who will make that happen for our players and fans alike.”

Saleh may have walked into a favorite role, according to a post on X by Pete Prisco.

Jaguars leader now has to be Saleh, but who will be his coordinator. Who can get the best out of Lawrence? That’s the question