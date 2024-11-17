The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a truly terrible 2024 season. Jacksonville is 2-8 heading into Week 11 and is in contention for the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The rest of the regular season has a doomed feeling to it, especially with QB Trevor Lawrence banged up with a shoulder injury. Big changes could be coming to Jacksonville during their bye week if things don't break their way on Sunday.

The Jaguars are rumored to be on the precipice of another regime change, according to reporting by NFL Network's Ian Rapaport on NFL.com.

Jacksonville plays Detroit in Week 11, and Rapaport explains that sweeping changes could be next if they do not win this game. Detroit is arguably the best team in the NFC, so it is unlikely that they would lose to a wounded Jacksonville squad.

The Jaguars have a bye week in Week 12, which presents a convenient opportunity to regroup after cleaning house in the event of a loss to the Lions.

Many within the organization believe that both head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke could be fired.

If Pederson is fired, Rapaport highlighted QB coach Mike McCoy as a likely interim head coach. McCoy has previous head coaching experience with the Chargers from 2013-16.

Jaguars still reeling from epic implosion during second half of 2023 regular season

This may be the darkest chapter in Jaguars franchise history.

That might seem like an exaggeration when looking at the team's roster on paper. However, the franchise has some serious questions to answer over the next offseason.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan considers this year's squad the “best team assembled” in franchise history. Many around the NFL agree that the roster has plenty of talent and potential. It simply hasn't translated onto the field.

The wheels started falling off in 2023. Jacksonville was 8-3 at one point during that season, but collapsed down the stretch and finished 9-8. They also missed the playoffs.

Jacksonville is now 3-13 in the regular season since that collapse started.

It will be interesting to see what happens next for the Jaguars if they lose on Sunday against the Lions.