Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase hoped to ink a new contract with the team by holding in throughout training camp. While he was unable to secure a new deal before the start of the season, Chase returned to practice and ultimately played against the New England Patriots in Week One.

The three-time Pro Bowl wideout still hasn’t reached an agreement with the Bengals on an extension. But he’s in “good spirits” and has been practicing with the team all week, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. Cincinnati will head to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in Week Two.

The Bengals will be relying on Chase to help the team bounce back from a disappointing loss to the Patriots in the season opener. Cincinnati had trouble moving the ball against New England as Joe Burrow completed 21 passes for 164 scoreless yards in the 16-10 defeat. Although the passing game struggled, Chase led the way with six receptions for 62 yards as number two wideout Tee Higgins sat out with a hamstring injury.

Ja’Marr Chase is in a good place despite ongoing contract dispute with Bengals

Despite the Week One loss, Chase remains confident that the Bengals, not the Chiefs, are the team to beat in the AFC. The fourth-year receiver has played well in his career against Kansas City. He has 21 receptions on 27 targets for 404 yards and three touchdowns in three regular season games against the Chiefs, averaging nearly 135 yards per contest.

The Bengals have gone 2-1 against Kansas City in the regular season since Chase entered the league in 2021. They’re 1-1 in postseason matchups against the Chiefs in that span and Chase has 12 receptions on 17 targets for 129 yards and one receiving touchdown against KC in the playoffs. He added a three-yard rushing touchdown for good measure in the Cincinnati’s victory over Kansas City in the AFC Championship game for the 2021 season.

The Bengals selected Chase fifth overall out of LSU in the 2021 draft, pairing the dynamic wideout with quarterback and fellow LSU standout Joe Burrow, who was the top pick in 2020. Chase hit the ground running with a monster first NFL season and took home Rookie of the Year honors.

The team made the playoffs in each of his first two seasons. However, 2021 stands as a high-water mark for Chase in yards (1,455), touchdowns (13) and games played (17). Cincinnati failed to reach the postseason in 2023, as the team finished last in the AFC North with a disappointing 9-8 record. Burrow’s season was cut short with a wrist injury in Week 11.

The Pro Bowl quarterback is healthy to start 2024 and hopes to play the entire season. Chase believes Cincinnati is the class of the conference. He’ll have an opportunity to back up those words in a matchup with the reigning Super Bowl champs on Sunday.