In the wake of the New England Patriots decision to fire first-year head coach Jerod Mayo, there's been a lot of buzz surrounding a potential reunion between the team and Mike Vrabel. While there's still a long way to go before Vrabel potentially signs on to be the Patriots next head coach, if he does end up returning to Foxboro, he may be bringing another familiar face back with him in Josh McDaniels.

While McDaniels did not pan out as a head coach with either the Denver Broncos or Las Vegas Raiders, he has enjoyed a pair of successful stints with New England, most notably as the team's offensive coordinator. And should Vrabel wind up with the Pats, reports have suggested that he could tab McDaniels as the offensive coordinator on his coaching staff.

“There is buzz in some coaching circles that Josh McDaniels could be a prime candidate to be Vrabel's offensive coordinator. That would be quite the nostalgia tandem, and though McDaniels is a two-time failed head coach, no one disputes his coordinator chops,” Jeremy Fowler reported.

Josh McDaniels could return for third stint as Patriots offensive coordinator

McDaniels broke in with the Patriots back in 2001, which is when Vrabel landed with the team during his playing career. The two stayed in New England until 2008, with McDaniels acting as the team's offensive coordinator from 2006-2008. He would return to be the team's offensive coordinator again from 2012 to 2021, meaning he was present for each of the team's six Super Bowl victories.

With a talented young quarterback in place already in Drake Maye, New England's main goal moving is to develop him and build around him. While McDaniels had the luxury of working with Tom Brady during his time with the Pats, his familiarity with the team and the New England region would make him a great person for both Maye and Vrabel to lean on, and he also has the chops to build their offense back up. Again, there's still a long way to go here, but there could be multiple reunions in Foxboro if Vrabel becomes the Patriots head coach.