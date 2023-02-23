Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are in the middle of a tension-filled contract dispute, and it doesn’t seem like we are close to any sort of resolution. Jackson wants a massive long-term extension from the Ravens, but there has been some skepticism from folks around the team as to whether or not the two sides will be able to reach a deal.

Part of the reason for that skepticism stems from the amount of time Jackson was forced to miss with a PCL sprain late in the season for Baltimore. Jackson picked up the injury in Week 12, and the worst case scenario seemed to be that he would be back for the playoffs. But Jackson ended up not playing again for the rest of the season in a decision that reportedly “shocked” the Ravens.

“Players took the field for their first practice of the postseason on Wednesday, Jan. 11, to find Jackson still absent. He was gone that week, because of illness. Once-hopeful team members started to wonder what was going on. Players who spoke with Jackson got indications he wouldn’t be able to go. Then, hours after Thursday’s practice session, at 5:41 p.m. ET, Jackson dropped a now-famous tweet, describing his injury as a Grade 2 PCL sprain with inflammation surrounding the knee and announcing he would not be playing. Players had wrapped post-practice meetings by that point; many were headed home. Coaches were in their offices or in meetings. ‘Whoo, boy — I was shocked by that,’ a team source said.” – Jeremy Fowler & Jamison Hensley, ESPN

It seems like the relationship between the two sides isn’t all that great, and everything is fair game with Jackson moving forward. The Ravens obviously have the inside track to keep him in Baltimore, but it isn’t a sure bet to happen anymore. As a result, Jackson’s contract status will be worth keeping an eye on over the next few weeks.