Signing Lamar Jackson to a long-term extension deal remains to be the top priority of the Baltimore Ravens this offseason. But while they continue to try to make progress in that pursuit, the Ravens managed to accomplish one transaction it is hoping would make a positive impact on their goal to reach a deal with Jackson, with Baltimore naming Tee Martin as quarterbacks coach.

Martin previously served the Ravens as wide receivers coach for the last couple of years, but is now up for a new task.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is ecstatic over this recent move by Baltimore.

“I am excited for Tee to take on the responsibility of being our quarterback coach,” Harbaugh said in a statement released via the Ravens’ Twitter account.” Tee has coached every aspect of the passing game and has played and coached the quarterback position at the highest levels. A dynamic and dedicated coach, he is a high-character individual who is uniquely qualified to build upon the foundation and success of our quarterbacks.”

Martin arrived in Baltimore in 2021 following a sting with the Tennessee Titans as assistant head coach and wide receivers coach, but he’s probably more known for his exploits in college as a player, particularly when he showed the way to a national title for the Tennessee Volunteers back in 1998.

Lamar Jackson can be a free agent this offseason if he and the Ravens fail to end up on the same page, though, Baltimore can still apply the franchise tag on the dual-threat quarterback.