As one of the hotter names to replace Doug Pederson — aside from Ben Johnson — Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen's name has been in head coaching rumors, including the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, the Buccaneers, Jaguars, and Coen might win a combined award for the wildest offseason story of the 2024-25 season depending on the legitimacy of these rumors. NFL coaching searches are usually full of tricks and such, but Coen's situation is even murkier than most, per Ari Meirov on X.

“To recap this unprecedented situation: Liam Coen was the #Jaguars' top target for their HC position,” Meirov wrote. “He was set to interview on Wednesday, but then withdrew his name. The Bucs then offered him an extension to become one of the highest-paid coordinators in the league. The Jaguars bugged out and fired GM Trent Baalke. They reached back out to Coen, asking if he would reconsider. Coen hadn’t signed his Bucs contract yet and started engaging with the Jaguars again. Now, Coen’s at the Jaguars’ facility trying to finalize a deal. Meanwhile, the Bucs can't get in touch with him. Absolutely bananas.”

Now, while the Buccaneers and Jaguars appear to be fighting for Coen's coaching rights, it got even worse on Thursday, per Rick Stroud on X.

“To be clear, the Liam Coen contacted head coach Todd Bowles around 5 p. m. Thursday,” Stroud wrote. “He said he had been with one of his kids, who had taken ill, at a doctors office. He mentioned the Jaguars situation only briefly, saying he wanted to look back into it.”

So, to recap the rumors in shorter terms, Coen was intrigued by the Jaguars' head coaching job, but not enough to tie himself to Trent Baalke — the Jaguars' former owner.

Then, once Coen seemingly turned the Jaguars down to stay with the Buccaneers, Shad Khan fired Baalke.

However, when Coen allegedly showed a lack of interest in working with Baalke, the Buccaneers made a wealthy offer to keep their offensive coordinator for the 2025 season.

Once Baalke was fired, however, Coen seemingly became re-interested in the Jaguars, flying down to Jacksonville, FL, to meet with the team.

And while that probably wouldn't be all that bad, Coen reportedly didn't tell the Jaguars at all.

Instead, Coen was caught by Jacksonville media, thus forcing his hand in telling the Buccaneers what was truly going on.

However, instead of saying he was in the area to discuss the Jaguars' job further, he went down a different route, claiming he was non-responsive because he was dealing with a sick kid.

Now, as someone who doesn't have children, it's hard to put myself in the shoes of a dad taking care of their kids while sick.

But, at the same time, was it that hard to send a text to his employer who was likely trying relatively hard to get in contact with him?

That's where this becomes less believable.

And while the situation remains to be fully played out, this isn't a good look for Coen at all.