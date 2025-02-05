The Los Angeles Rams could be in for a lot of change this offseason. LA announced on Monday that they intend to work with WR Cooper Kupp this offseason on a trade to a different team. Now the rumor mill is hard at work attempting to pair Kupp with a new team ahead of the NFL offseason.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler spoke about the situation on SportsCenter on Wednesday morning. Fowler linked Kupp to several possible trade destinations, including two surprise teams – the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions.

“Here are a few surprises for you. Detroit Lions, Jared Goff came into the league with Cooper Kupp, that's instant chemistry,” Fowler said. “Also doesn't this feel like a Kansas City Chiefs move a little bit that they would capitalize on this and make this happen? It just feels like that to me but we'll see.”

Fowler also mentioned the Steelers, Commanders, and Patriots as other teams that have been tossed around as possible Kupp destinations. All three teams have a strong need at wide receiver, though they are at varying stages of contending.

The fact that LA wants to work with Kupp on a trade makes the dynamics here quite interesting. It probably eliminates a team like the Patriots, who are rebuilding and likely won't be a contender during Kupp's remaining years in the league.

Fowler mentioned Kupp's connection with QB Jared Goff, which could make the Lions a frontrunner from Kupp's perspective.

Cooper Kupp's wife pens heartfelt letter to LA after Rams' trade decision

The Kupp family did not take the trade news well.

Cooper Kupp's wife, Anna Marie, penned a letter on social media for the city of LA following the news.

“Los Angeles. Married to the love of my life at 21, young, and with our whole lives in front of us, we could only dream of where this NFL ride would take us. New adventure on the horizon, so many unknowns. Excitement and anxiety tethered together. The 69th pick came, and LA called. Elation to see my Love’s dream realized. Overwhelming happiness to be on the West Coast and in the California Sun. But as the days passed and what were once late-night conversations about the future became our reality, anxiety, and nerves started to set in. As beautiful as it is in LA, the small-town girl in me was so intimidated. Where will I fit in, with no family and little connections, in this giant city?” Kupp wrote.

In the letter, she chronicled her experience with LA. Starting as a 21-year-old and starting her adult life with Cooper.

She ended the letter with a classy message for Rams fans and the entire city.

“I truly am so humbled to have been able to spend the last 9 years in this beautiful place we made our home,” Kupp wrote. “Anxious and excited to see where the next chapter will be played out. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all who have made it so unbearably hard to say goodbye. I love you LA.“

The feeling is certainly mutual between the Kupps and LA.