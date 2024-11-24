Heading into Week 12, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are all hands on deck as they prepare to welcome Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles to town on Sunday Night Football.

Sean McVay has to be locked in to face off against a top-5 defense, Chris Shula has to be ready for an offense that can attack the endzone from seemingly everywhere, and even the special teams have to be in play as well, as the Eagles are getting back return man Britain Covey and have already forced one huge fumble on a return this season.

And yet, if there's one person who won't find himself with his proverbial pants down, it's Stafford, who is one of the more prepared men in the business due to his wealth of experience.

Cooper Kupp is impressed by Matthew Stafford's experience

Discussing the experience of preparing weekly with Stafford versus his rookie quarterback, Jared Goff, All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp celebrated just how prepared his current QB is week in and week out during his weekly media session.

“When I first got here, it was with Sean. So I saw from the very beginning the protection stuff that went in when [Former Rams QB] Jared [Goff] was here. At that time, we had [Former Rams Center] John Sullivan who had been with Sean in Washington. When John was here, John did the protections his first year and a half before Jared was able to catch up with kind of what was going on. Jared took that over, and the Thursday walkthrough was always the most stressful day and most stressful hour of the week because it was like… okay, it's blitz pickup time, all the protections and things like that. Sean's very passionate about pass protection so that was always a big deal,” Kupp told reporters.

“When Matthew Stafford got here… he's obviously seen everything under the sun and he's played in every offense. He's like the savant of football so he came in here and I remember that first training camp, we go through that… hey, we're going to go through a blitz pickup walkthrough and Matthew's out there just like bop, bop, bop, bop, bop, getting us in exactly what we wanted to be in. I remember walking off there and just clapping. I was like, ‘This is what we needed.' This is like the stress that comes off when you have a quarterback that is able to see things like that. Again, just because of all the knowledge that he has, all the repertoire of things that he's seen, it puts him in a really good position to be able to make those calls and things like that.”

Currently standing tall as the second-oldest starting quarterback in the NFL behind Joe Flacco, Stafford has played in 224 games and counting and seemingly hasn't lost a step in this his 16th-straight season as a starter. Stafford has played for some of the worst teams in the NFL, he's played well enough to win the Super Bowl, and has fallen at every point in between. For a player like Kupp, who is no spring chicken at this stage of his career, having a field general like Stafford under center has to make his life a whole lot easier, especially with McVay calling plays to put them both into the best position to succeed.