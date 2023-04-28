Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Detroit Lions are reportedly receiving trade calls for RB D’Andre Swift after selecting Jahmyr Gibbs in the NFL Draft, per Jeremy Fowler. Fowler adds that due to Gibbs’ presence on the team, Swift “appears poised” to leave the Lions.

Detroit shocked the NFL world by drafting Jahmyr Gibbs with the 12th pick. Although Gibbs is a talented running back, the Alabama product wasn’t expected to go as high in the draft as he did. The Lions clearly believe in his talent, and may have questions about D’Andre Swift given the selection.

Lions GM Brad Holmes addressed D’Andre Swift’s role after taking Gibbs in the draft.

“Yeah, I mean, D’Andre, he’s still on our roster. He’s still part of our team. He’s still under contract with us. He’s a dynamic football player. So, (the Gibbs pick) hasn’t really changed the math there yet, but, you know, it is early,” Holmes said, via Colton Pouncy of The Athletic.

People tend to forget that Swift is still just 24-years old. He’s been in the league for three seasons now, and has flashed signs of star potential. Although, he likely still hasn’t reached his ceiling. Swift rushed for 542 yards through 14 games in 2022, adding five rushing TDs. He impacted the Lions’ offense in the passing game as well, reeling in 48 receptions and three receiving touchdowns.

Gibbs is a 21-year old prospect with exciting potential as well. It is unclear exactly what his role will be to begin his career with the Lions, but he may end up playing a crucial part in the Lions’ rushing game this season.