Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett has been a key piece of the defensive line in Philly for quite some time. However, with the incredible depth of the Eagles d-line, rumors are going around the NFL that Derek Barnett is looking to get a trade to play elsewhere, reports ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“#Eagles DE Derek Barnett, through agent Drew Rosenhaus, is gauging the market for the potential to play more elsewhere, per sources. Philly plans to keep Barnett but understands a deep pass-rush roster limits playing time. The 2017 first-round pick should have trade value.”

If these rumors turn out to be true, there is no doubt that teams around the NFL will be calling the Eagles and agent Drew Rosenhaus about a potential trade for Derek Barnett. The trade request does not come as a surprise after the Eagles drafted Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis in back-to-back years and Josh Sweat had a breakout campaign for Philly in 2022.

Barnett has been a solid defensive end for the Eagles ever since his first season in 2017, although he has yet to take a massive leap after a very productive rookie campaign. Not to mention, he missed all of last season with a torn ACL, so with the Eagles revamping the defensive line, he might have seen his time being a staple of their pass rush go out the window.

Stay tuned into any more rumors in regards to a potential Barnett trade by the Eagles and if Philadelphia pulls the trigger. With the NFL regular season right around the corner, a trade could come very soon with teams wanting to add him before Week 1 arrives.