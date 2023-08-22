Philadelphia Eagles rookie Jalen Carter has a ton of expectations coming into his rookie season in the NFL, and Eagles cornerback Darius Slay is giving more reason for Philadelphia fans to get excited.

“He looks like a baby rhino,” Darius Slay said of Jalen Carter on the Big Play Slay show, according to Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “You ever seen a baby rhino and you just — man — he's crazy. I'm talking about, he's pushing folks back. You can ask (Eagles RT) Lane Johnson. Lane Johnson said it himself, one of the best tackles in the game, said this guy is ready to play right now and ready to take control of a game right now. He's a game changer.”

Carter has not played much in the preseason, only playing a handful of snaps in the Eagles' games against the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns.

Slay went on to compare Carter to some of the best defensive tackles he has been around.

“I know y'all heard the report about Jalen Carter, man, breaking the sled,” Slay said, according to Patra. “I'm talking about, buddy is strong, man. I'm not gonna compare him to who I want to compare him to, but I've been around a lot of great D-tackles. I've been around (Ndamukong) Suh, Haloti Ngata, Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave. I've been around a great group of guys that play D-tackle, man, and I'm trying to tell you here, Jalen Carter, this kid is just very, very dominant, man. He's very physical, quicker than what you think and stronger than how he looks.”

Carter's first NFL regular season game will come against the New England Patriots in week 1.