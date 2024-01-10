The Titans shocked the NFL world when they decided to fire long-time head coach Mike Vrabel.

To the surprise of many around the NFL world, the Tennessee Titans decided to fire head coach Mike Vrabel. However, if it were up to Vrabel, he'd be planning the Titans' rebound in 2024.

The head coach was open to spending another year with the Titans. However, ownership decided it was time to move on, via Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano of ESPN. A beef between Vrabel and general manager Ross Cathorn was reportedly overblown. The decision to fire Vrabel came from the very top of the organization.

If Vrabel was given another year, he would still enter the 2024 campaign on the hot seat. Tennessee has gone a combined 13-22 over the past two seasons, missing the playoffs both campaigns. Vrabel wanted one more year to get into the playoffs. But ownership thought his time in Tennessee had run out.

Despite how things ended with the Titans, Vrabel had a fairly successful tenure in Tennessee overall. Over his six years at the helm, the team went 54-45 under Vrabel. They reached the playoffs three times, making the AFC Championship in 2020. Vrabel was voted Coach of the Year in 2021.

Because of his status, Mike Vrabel is sure to be a popular name on the coaching carousel. He likely won't have to wait long to find another job in the NFL.

Vrabel was hoping that opportunity came in Tennessee. Despite a rough couple of seasons, the head coach was prepared to battle through the storm and help the Titans get back on top. Tennessee ownership didn't feel the same, ending Vrabel's tenure with the team.