Titans GM Ran Carthon breaks silence after Mike Vrabel firing

The Tennessee Titans took a big leap towards a new era of football this year. Now, with their 2023-24 season officially done, they are diving fully into unequivocal change. That begins with Tuesday's firing of head coach Mike Vrabel, the man who helped the oft-overlooked franchise stay relevant in an AFC headlined by superstar quarterbacks.

With those type of credentials, many fans were hoping the former All-Pro linebacker would return to Tennessee for the 2024-25 campaign, despite rumors of a possible exit. A mutual split was feasible, but an abrupt dismissal is causing questions to surface about his relationship with the front office and ownership.

Ran Carthon, who just finished his first year as general manager for the Titans, is assuring the public that he had no issues with Vrabel. “We were in lockstep,” Carthon told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. “I want to finally dispel that. I wish Vrabes nothing but the best. I consider him a friend.”

Titans' dismissal of Mike Vrabel adds to uncertain offseason

Rumors previously circulated that there was tension between the GM and HC, which can happen when the members of the vital NFL tandem are not brought in at the same time. Though, it is owner Amy Strunk Adams who formally dismissed Vrabel, which she later explained in a statement.

Regardless of how this decision was made, the Titans are entering a crucial offseason that already included a multitude of pressing objectives to address. Franchise great Derrick Henry will likely be lost in free agency, and so too will former starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

With all of this forthcoming roster turnover, the organization evidently prefers a new voice to lead the locker room. Back-to-back losing seasons undoubtedly made it an easier choice.

In any case, it is good to hear Ran Carthon speak highly of Mike Vrabel. The 2021 Coach of the Year left his mark in Nashville, and will be a hot commodity on the open market.