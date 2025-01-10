The New York Giants’ disastrous 3-14 season has left fans and players alike questioning the direction of the franchise. While ownership decided to retain head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, citing Daboll’s 2022 Coach of the Year honor and Schoen’s promising draft classes, the decision to stick with the current regime was met with mixed reactions inside the locker room (per ESPN's Jordan Raanan).

Several Giants players reportedly expressed surprise that Daboll kept his job, given the dysfunction that plagued the team throughout the season. Speaking anonymously to ESPN, players described a lack of accountability, trust issues, and questionable decision-making as key factors in one of the worst campaigns in franchise history.

The Giants entered 2024 with high expectations but quickly unraveled. The team’s issues began in the offseason, with the publicized departure of star running back Saquon Barkley and continued through the regular season with injuries, mismanagement, and internal discord. The Giants cycled through three quarterbacks, including benched starter Daniel Jones, and struggled with basic fundamentals, leading the NFL in illegal shift penalties.

The low point came during a 31-7 blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after which Daboll tried to convince his players that their effort wasn’t the problem—a message that left many confused and frustrated.

“It was like, ‘What are we doing here?'” one player recalled.

Players pointed to a growing disconnect between the coaching staff and the team. Defensive back Isaiah Simmons was reportedly “shocked” by his limited role despite assurances in the offseason that he would be a key player. Other instances, like cornerback Nick McCloud being asked to take a pay cut before starting in Week 4, further eroded trust.

“All you want in this league is the truth,” one offensive player said. “When we needed [those players], they were checked out.”

The lack of accountability extended to the field, where rookie cornerback Deonte Banks was repeatedly criticized for his effort but not benched until late in the season. Players felt these mixed messages undermined the team’s culture.

Despite the turmoil, ownership ultimately decided to retain Daboll, citing his player-friendly approach and belief that stability would help turn things around. Some players supported the decision, noting Daboll’s openness to feedback and less grueling schedule.

“It’s like your only option is to blindly trust,” another player said.

The Giants now face a pivotal offseason. With the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the team must address its quarterback situation and reinforce the offensive line. Schoen and Daboll will need to rebuild trust in the locker room while proving they can deliver results.

For a franchise steeped in tradition, the stakes couldn’t be higher. After two playoff appearances in 12 seasons, Giants ownership has made it clear: the margin for error is gone.