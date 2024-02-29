New Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris alongside David Blitzer are both selling their combined 4.5% stake in the Pittsburgh Steelers to billionaire financier Thomas Tull and Art Rooney II, for enterprise value a bit over $4 billion, including $200 million of depth, according to Mike Ozanian of Forbes.
Josh Harris led a group that purchased the Commanders for $6.05 billion last July, and David Blitzer is a minority investor in the team. NFL rules do not allow an owner from being an investor in more than one team, which is why Harris and Blitzer have been negotiating to sell their shares in the Steelers for months.
The deal needs to be approved by at least 24 of the NFL's 32 owners.
Harris and Blitzer purchased their stake in the Steelers in 2020, which helped them get familiar with the NFL, and could help in the long-term when it comes to running the Commanders franchise.
Now, Harris owns the Commanders in addition to the Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils and Crystal Palace Football Club.
With Harris' purchase of the Commanders, his sale of his stake in the Steelers was an inevitability.
Now, the next few months will be huge for the future of Harris' franchise. The organization is evaluating prospects at the NFL Scouting Combine this week, and will continue to do that at pro days and with top 30 visits leading up to the NFL Draft in April.
With Harris' Commanders holding the No. 2 pick in the draft, the likelihood is that the team will draft the quarterback of the future. It will be the biggest moment in Harris' ownership so far.