“Holland has the multidimensional traits that pro coaches look for at safety. He can play from depth, cover in the slot or mix it up as a box defender.” Matt Bowen of ESPN says, highlighting why Holland is so valued. Despite a season without headline-grabbing interceptions, Holland's career statistics — including five interceptions, 13 pass breakups, five forced fumbles, and five sacks — underscore his consistent impact over his four years with the Dolphins.

However, securing Holland's talents for the future is fraught with challenges. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports on the complexity of Holland's situation, comparing it to a previous Dolphins player, Christian Wilkins, who left due to salary cap constraints. Fowler explains, “Holland will not be easy to re-sign. He's considered a top-five safety in the NFL with versatility that teams covet.” This assessment reflects the broader league trend where top defensive players command substantial contracts, often pushing their current teams' financial strategies to the limit.

Dolphins could be without their star Safety in 2025

The Dolphins have previously prioritized high-profile extensions, notably for stars like Jalen Ramsey and Tyreek Hill, and even entered discussions with Holland last summer. However, no agreement was reached, indicating possible salary cap difficulties or strategic decisions about resource allocation.

Fowler adds, “The early sense is Holland's next deal will land somewhere between Xavier McKinney's four-year, $68 million contract with Green Bay and Antoine Winfield Jr.'s four-year, $84 million extension in Tampa Bay.” This projected market value places Holland among the elite safeties in the league, suggesting that the Dolphins will either need to make a significant financial commitment or risk losing him to a more aggressive offer from another team.

As the Dolphins weigh their options, the broader implications for their defense are clear. Losing Holland could significantly impact their secondary's effectiveness and versatility, a challenge for any team aiming to contend in the competitive landscape of the NFL. Miami's decision-making in the coming months will reveal much about their strategic priorities and their willingness to invest in maintaining a robust defensive backbone.