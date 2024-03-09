NFL free agency is right around the corner as teams prepare to acquire new talent for their rosters. With that in mind, rumors indicate that Nick Folk could be available on the open market despite having a strong 2023 season with the Tennessee Titans.
At the very least, Folk is “expected” to enter free agency, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Maybe the Titans will try to re-sign him before the market opens. But as of now, it appears the front office might be shopping for a new kicker this offseason.
“Veteran kicker Nick Folk, who leads the NFL in field-goal percentage over the past four seasons, is expected to test the free-agent market, per source. Folk made 29 of 30 FG attempts in 2023 with Tennessee.”
Consistency is what makes Folk so good and will be the reason why teams needing a kicker will come calling. His lone miss was from 50+ yards out. Meaning Nick Folk is absolute money within 50 yards of the field goal post.
As for Tennessee, they have a ton of cap space and plenty of holes on the roster to worry about. Every team needs a kicker but that is the least of this teams concerns right now. Free agency is incredibly important for the Titans as they have a chance to acquire some solid talent to improve the roster.
With that said, it'll be interesting to see how it plays out. As previously mentioned, there is a chance the Titans decide to bring Nick Folk back. However, there will be some competition and nothing is guaranteed.