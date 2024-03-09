The Tennessee Titans officially entered a new era after hiring Brian Callahan as head coach to replace Mike Vrabel. More changes are seemingly on the horizon, as rumors claim superstar running back, Derrick Henry, is “unlikely” to return to Tennessee next season.
Henry is one of the top running backs available in free agency and rumors suggest he won't return to the Titans. However, reports also indicate “the door is not completely closed” on a potential return, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
“Running back Derrick Henry is unlikely to return to the Tennessee Titans after a historic eight-year run, per sources, though the door is not completely closed.”
Considering the Titans are under a new coaching regime with an entirely new offensive scheme, it makes sense why the franchise is willing to move on from Derrick Henry. Additionally, Tyjae Spears proved to be a reliable option for Tennessee last season as a rookie. The front office is likely to acquire another running back this offseason, but it feels like the plan is for Spears to lead the way.
If this is the end of Derrick Henry in Tennessee, he'll finish his tenure with “9,502 yards, 90 touchdowns, two rushing titles, one OPOY and four Pro Bowls.” Henry is also one of just eight players in NFL history to surpass 2,000 rushing yards in a single season. He's a truly special talent that is still at the top of his game.
It'll be interesting to see where Derrick Henry signs in free agency. With the Titans seemingly moving on, they'll be using their cap space on much bigger needs. Meanwhile, Henry is more likely to sign with a playoff contender aiming to improve its rushing attack for next season.