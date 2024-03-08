Within the high-stakes realm of the NFL, each offseason emerges as a pivotal juncture for teams to fortify their rosters. Executing strategic maneuvers could potentially elevate them into championship contention. For the Tennessee Titans, who concluded a disappointing 6-11 season without playoff advancement, the imperative lies in making decisive moves in the upcoming 2024 offseason. One particular trade opportunity shines brightly as the ideal transaction capable of significantly augmenting their prospects – the acquisition of Garett Bolles.
The Titans' 2023 Season
After a lackluster 2023 campaign, the Titans find themselves grappling with various roster deficiencies. The recent departure of head coach Mike Vrabel underscores the team's resolve to reverse its fortunes. They are now under former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. With only six victories, the Titans endured their poorest performance since 2015. This mandated a comprehensive reassessment of personnel and strategy. Sure, the 2024 NFL Draft promises avenues to replenish talent. However, the Titans must also prioritize looking at the trade market.
The Titans' Offseason Outlook
The Titans' primary needs coincide with premium positions crucial for any team to fill. This indicates a team poised for a full-scale rebuild. Nevertheless, trading down in the draft should emerge as a priority, given the Titans' possession of only two picks within the top 100 (No. 7 and No. 38).
The roster's composition also casts doubt on DeAndre Hopkins' compatibility moving forward. Sure, the 31-year-old showcased his ability to serve as a primary option this season. That said, it's unlikely to be the case by the time the Titans regain competitiveness. Meanwhile, Andre Dillard endured a tumultuous season, but there remains potential for another team to take a chance on the former first-round pick. This means the Titans' offensive line emerges as an area of need.
Here we will look at the perfect trade that the Tennessee Titans must complete during this year's 2024 NFL offseason.
Trade for Garett Bolles
Titans get: DT Garett Bolles, two 2024 draft picks (including No. 12 pick)
Broncos get: Two 2024 draft picks (including No. 7 pick)
This proposed trade holds significant benefits for the Titans on multiple fronts. It not only secures an additional top-100 pick but also brings in Garett Bolles. He should address the team's pressing needs as discussed earlier. Yes, the Titans still retain the option to target a tackle with their new pick. However, they gain the flexibility to select one who might require more developmental time.
For the Broncos, this trade offers an opportunity to potentially move up for a quarterback. This would come at a relatively low cost compared to what other teams have historically given up for drafting a signal-caller. The Titans, with numerous needs, avoid fixating on one prospect. They would secure a quality pick at No. 12 while adding another valuable selection on Day 2.
Of course, the Broncos face challenges in retaining starting left tackle Bolles. With quarterback Russell Wilson potentially on the trading block, the team confronts a significant $35.4 million dead cap hit. This exacerbates their existing $25.7 million cap deficit. Extending Bolles, entering the final year of his rookie contract, presents financial hurdles without substantial restructuring. However, trading him would yield a $16 million cap space relief.
The prospect of Bolles becoming available creates an enticing opportunity for the Titans. Their offensive line struggles in 2023 underscore the urgency to address key positions. For his part, Bolles is a seasoned left tackle. He could immediately bolster the team's offensive line in a significant way.
Need Filled?
Garett Bolles has recurrently surfaced as a trade candidate during various trade deadlines but has never been dealt with. However, this offseason presents a compelling case for a potential move. That's given the Broncos' cap constraints and Bolles' impending contract year.
This trade should be a viable solution for the Broncos in a big way. Bolles' departure would allow them to secure their left tackle of the future with the 12th overall pick. This is considering the depth of talent in the tackle class. Players like Penn State's Olu Fashanu or Washington's Troy Fautanu could seamlessly integrate into the Broncos' lineup. Bolles' departure would also free up $16 million in cap space.
For the Titans, the need for a reliable tackle is paramount. Yes, previous attempts with Dillard faltered. However, there's hope for improvement with players like Nicholas Petit-Frere and Dillon Radunz. Acquiring and potentially extending Bolles would provide stability on the blindside. This would allow the Titans to focus on player development without compromising protection for quarterback Will Levis. Despite approaching 32, Bolles retains value with a reasonable salary of $16 million in 2024. He also holds the promise of a solid performance for his new team.
Looking Ahead
As the Tennessee Titans navigate through a crucial offseason following a disappointing 2023 season, acquiring Garett Bolles emerges as the perfect trade that could elevate their chances in 2024. With his skill set and experience, Bolles has the potential to transform the Titans' offensive line and provide much-needed stability to their offense. By making this strategic move, the Titans can position themselves as serious playoff contenders. It would also set them up for a promising future filled with potential success and achievement.