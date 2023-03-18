Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent this 2023 offseason, but he has no shortage of suitors as plenty of teams have already expressed interest in acquiring his services. In fact, there’s a team coming back to be in play for OBJ, with a recent report noting that the Buffalo Bills are also eyeing the Super Bowl-winning wideout.

It should be noted that the Bills had interest in Beckham in the past season, and apparently that hasn’t changed. However, for Buffalo to make a move for the veteran wide receiver, the price “would have to make sense,” per Jordan Schultz of The Score.

“Bills have also checked in on Odell Beckham, Jr., source says. There’s been real interest in the past–[including] dinner at Josh Allen’s house, so this isn’t a surprise. The price would have to make sense, but Buffalo is worth monitoring as another potential OBJ suitor,” Schultz wrote in his report.

The Bills explored signing Beckham late in the 2022 campaign, but unfortunately, he wasn’t ready to play in a meaningful game health-wise at the time. Now, however, OBJ seems more than ready to come back and play for a contender.

Buffalo is facing tough competition in signing him, though, with the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens all interested. The New York Jets have been linked with him as well, with Aaron Rodgers publicly saying he would love to play alongside the 30-year-old WR.

Another potential hindrance for the Bills in signing Odell Beckham Jr. is his asking price. He reportedly wants a $20 million pay per year, though he has since denied it and clarified that what he only said is “4 ain’t enough.”

For now, NFL fans can only wait and see where Beckham will end up with and at what cost.